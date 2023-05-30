Superhouse Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.62 crore, up 2.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.62 crore in March 2023 up 2.17% from Rs. 149.38 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2023 down 36.97% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2023 down 13.56% from Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2022.

Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.30 in March 2022.

Superhouse shares closed at 238.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 40.70% over the last 12 months.