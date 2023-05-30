English
    Superhouse Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 152.62 crore, up 2.17% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.62 crore in March 2023 up 2.17% from Rs. 149.38 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in March 2023 down 36.97% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.21 crore in March 2023 down 13.56% from Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2022.

    Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.30 in March 2022.

    Superhouse shares closed at 238.00 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 40.70% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.62163.60149.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.62163.60149.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.5077.5367.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.5713.7225.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.3311.44-6.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8811.4310.21
    Depreciation3.833.593.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6838.0939.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.847.809.54
    Other Income3.542.123.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.389.9213.29
    Interest2.762.761.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.627.1611.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.627.1611.86
    Tax1.851.792.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.775.369.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.775.369.15
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.234.868.30
    Diluted EPS5.234.868.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.234.868.30
    Diluted EPS5.234.868.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm