Superhouse Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.38 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.38 crore in March 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 141.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2022 up 161.84% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2022 up 70.72% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2021.

Superhouse EPS has increased to Rs. 8.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2021.

Superhouse shares closed at 192.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.50% returns over the last 6 months and 33.36% over the last 12 months.

Superhouse
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 149.38 135.68 141.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 149.38 135.68 141.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 67.74 77.03 67.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.94 8.32 8.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.97 -12.14 15.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.21 11.05 8.77
Depreciation 3.15 3.56 3.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.77 36.83 33.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.54 11.04 4.21
Other Income 3.75 1.12 1.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.29 12.16 6.20
Interest 1.43 3.31 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.86 8.85 4.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.86 8.85 4.24
Tax 2.71 2.50 0.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.15 6.35 3.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.15 6.35 3.49
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.03 11.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.30 5.76 3.17
Diluted EPS 8.30 5.76 3.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.30 5.76 3.17
Diluted EPS 8.30 5.76 3.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
