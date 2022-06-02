Superhouse Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.38 crore, up 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.38 crore in March 2022 up 5.83% from Rs. 141.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2022 up 161.84% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.44 crore in March 2022 up 70.72% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2021.

Superhouse EPS has increased to Rs. 8.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2021.

Superhouse shares closed at 192.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.50% returns over the last 6 months and 33.36% over the last 12 months.