Superhouse Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.96 crore, down 27.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.96 crore in March 2020 down 27.8% from Rs. 141.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2020 down 17.32% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2020 down 38.08% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2019.

Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2019.

Superhouse shares closed at 80.90 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and -14.26% over the last 12 months.