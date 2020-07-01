App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Superhouse Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.96 crore, down 27.8% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.96 crore in March 2020 down 27.8% from Rs. 141.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2020 down 17.32% from Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2020 down 38.08% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2019.

Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2019.

Superhouse shares closed at 80.90 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and -14.26% over the last 12 months.

Superhouse
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations101.96148.11133.21
Other Operating Income----8.00
Total Income From Operations101.96148.11141.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials49.5869.9368.00
Purchase of Traded Goods5.077.157.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.076.8811.31
Power & Fuel----3.87
Employees Cost8.9810.119.54
Depreciation3.243.542.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.1340.4033.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.9010.105.11
Other Income2.562.552.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.4612.657.95
Interest2.704.114.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.758.543.67
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.758.543.67
Tax-1.280.551.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.047.992.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.047.992.46
Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.857.242.24
Diluted EPS1.857.242.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.857.242.24
Diluted EPS1.857.242.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Superhouse

