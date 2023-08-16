English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Superhouse Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.55 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:Net Sales at Rs 128.55 crore in June 2023 down 10.64% from Rs. 143.85 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 down 73.53% from Rs. 4.80 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.60 crore in June 2023 down 30.08% from Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2022.
    Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in June 2022.Superhouse shares closed at 214.75 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -19.31% over the last 12 months.
    Superhouse
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.55152.62143.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.55152.62143.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.0266.5085.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.1914.5717.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.4114.33-20.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4810.8811.05
    Depreciation3.933.833.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2235.6839.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.296.846.40
    Other Income1.383.542.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6710.388.55
    Interest2.952.762.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.727.626.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.727.626.42
    Tax0.451.851.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.275.774.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.275.774.80
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.155.234.36
    Diluted EPS1.155.234.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.155.234.36
    Diluted EPS1.155.234.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Superhouse
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!