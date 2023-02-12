 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Superhouse Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.60 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:Net Sales at Rs 163.60 crore in December 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 135.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2022 down 15.53% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2022 down 14.06% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.
Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.76 in December 2021. Superhouse shares closed at 203.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.92% over the last 12 months.
Superhouse
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations163.60173.10135.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations163.60173.10135.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials77.5387.5277.03
Purchase of Traded Goods13.7219.068.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.440.45-12.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.4311.5511.05
Depreciation3.593.493.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.0945.0336.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.806.0111.04
Other Income2.122.731.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.928.7512.16
Interest2.763.083.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.165.678.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.165.678.85
Tax1.791.412.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.364.266.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.364.266.35
Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.863.875.76
Diluted EPS4.863.875.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.863.875.76
Diluted EPS4.863.875.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:22 am