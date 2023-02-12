Superhouse Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 163.60 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:Net Sales at Rs 163.60 crore in December 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 135.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.36 crore in December 2022 down 15.53% from Rs. 6.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.51 crore in December 2022 down 14.06% from Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2021.
Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.76 in December 2021.
|Superhouse shares closed at 203.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.94% returns over the last 6 months and 1.92% over the last 12 months.
|Superhouse
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|163.60
|173.10
|135.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|163.60
|173.10
|135.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.53
|87.52
|77.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.72
|19.06
|8.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.44
|0.45
|-12.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.43
|11.55
|11.05
|Depreciation
|3.59
|3.49
|3.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.09
|45.03
|36.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.80
|6.01
|11.04
|Other Income
|2.12
|2.73
|1.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.92
|8.75
|12.16
|Interest
|2.76
|3.08
|3.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.16
|5.67
|8.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.16
|5.67
|8.85
|Tax
|1.79
|1.41
|2.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.36
|4.26
|6.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.36
|4.26
|6.35
|Equity Share Capital
|11.03
|11.03
|11.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.86
|3.87
|5.76
|Diluted EPS
|4.86
|3.87
|5.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.86
|3.87
|5.76
|Diluted EPS
|4.86
|3.87
|5.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited