Superhouse Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 137.26 crore, down 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.26 crore in December 2020 down 7.32% from Rs. 148.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2020 down 1% from Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2020 up 2.04% from Rs. 16.19 crore in December 2019.

Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.24 in December 2019.

Superhouse shares closed at 126.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.38% returns over the last 6 months and 37.18% over the last 12 months.