Superhouse Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.99 crore, up 33.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.99 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 163.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 19.8% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in September 2022 up 8.44% from Rs. 14.70 crore in September 2021.

Superhouse EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.73 in September 2021.

Superhouse shares closed at 213.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.56% returns over the last 6 months and 13.60% over the last 12 months.

Superhouse
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 218.99 175.39 163.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 218.99 175.39 163.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 98.97 97.29 78.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.74 29.18 22.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.94 -23.49 -2.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.18 15.60 14.14
Depreciation 3.84 3.97 3.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.36 46.38 39.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.96 6.45 7.96
Other Income 5.14 4.41 3.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.10 10.86 10.96
Interest 3.98 2.77 2.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.12 8.09 8.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.12 8.09 8.92
Tax 2.34 2.36 2.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.78 5.73 6.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.78 5.73 6.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.71 0.28 1.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.49 6.01 8.09
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.03 11.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.88 5.45 5.73
Diluted EPS 5.88 5.45 5.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.88 5.45 5.73
Diluted EPS 5.88 5.45 5.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm