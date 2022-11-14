Superhouse Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.99 crore, up 33.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.99 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 163.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 19.8% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in September 2022 up 8.44% from Rs. 14.70 crore in September 2021.

Superhouse EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.73 in September 2021.

Superhouse shares closed at 213.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.56% returns over the last 6 months and 13.60% over the last 12 months.