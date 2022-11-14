English
    Superhouse Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 218.99 crore, up 33.56% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:

    Net Sales at Rs 218.99 crore in September 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 163.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 19.8% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in September 2022 up 8.44% from Rs. 14.70 crore in September 2021.

    Superhouse EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.73 in September 2021.

    Superhouse shares closed at 213.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.56% returns over the last 6 months and 13.60% over the last 12 months.

    Superhouse
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations218.99175.39163.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations218.99175.39163.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.9797.2978.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.7429.1822.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.94-23.49-2.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1815.6014.14
    Depreciation3.843.973.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.3646.3839.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.966.457.96
    Other Income5.144.413.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1010.8610.96
    Interest3.982.772.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.128.098.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.128.098.92
    Tax2.342.362.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.785.736.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.785.736.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.710.281.77
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.496.018.09
    Equity Share Capital11.0311.0311.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.885.455.73
    Diluted EPS5.885.455.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.885.455.73
    Diluted EPS5.885.455.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm