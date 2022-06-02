 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Superhouse Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.36 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superhouse are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.36 crore in March 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 164.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2022 up 126.28% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2022 up 99.25% from Rs. 10.73 crore in March 2021.

Superhouse EPS has increased to Rs. 11.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.90 in March 2021.

Superhouse shares closed at 192.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.74% returns over the last 6 months and 33.50% over the last 12 months.

Superhouse
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 189.36 155.28 164.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 189.36 155.28 164.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.18 77.03 67.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.98 26.88 25.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.96 -17.71 13.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.09 15.00 14.38
Depreciation 3.63 3.67 3.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.51 39.79 35.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.93 10.61 4.39
Other Income 4.82 2.45 2.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.75 13.06 7.19
Interest 1.86 3.88 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.89 9.18 4.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.89 9.18 4.86
Tax 3.83 2.60 0.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.06 6.58 4.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.06 6.58 4.06
Minority Interest -0.45 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.62 0.99 1.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.23 7.57 5.40
Equity Share Capital 11.03 11.03 11.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.09 6.86 4.90
Diluted EPS 11.09 6.86 4.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.09 6.86 4.90
Diluted EPS 11.09 6.86 4.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

