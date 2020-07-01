Superhouse Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 119.02 crore, down 25.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.02 crore in March 2020 down 25.72% from Rs. 160.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2020 up 35.49% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2020 down 13.59% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2019.

Superhouse EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.51 in March 2019.

Superhouse shares closed at 80.90 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and -14.26% over the last 12 months.