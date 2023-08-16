Superhouse Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 164.41 crore, down 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.41 crore in June 2023 down 6.26% from Rs. 175.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 down 65.16% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 28.05% from Rs. 14.83 crore in June 2022.

Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.45 in June 2022.

Superhouse shares closed at 214.75 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -19.31% over the last 12 months.