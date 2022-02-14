Superhouse Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 155.28 crore, down 1.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.28 crore in December 2021 down 1.39% from Rs. 157.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2021 down 33.57% from Rs. 11.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.73 crore in December 2021 down 15.21% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2020.

Superhouse EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.33 in December 2020.

Superhouse shares closed at 190.35 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.40% returns over the last 6 months and 50.18% over the last 12 months.