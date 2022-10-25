Superb Papers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore, up 2997.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore in September 2022 up 2997.09% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 up 1472.25% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 1766.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Superb Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

Superb Papers shares closed at 79.80 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.54% returns over the last 6 months and 353.41% over the last 12 months.