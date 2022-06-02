Superb Papers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 20.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 20.24% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 63.79% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 down 43.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Superb Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2021.

Superb Papers shares closed at 52.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 207.85% returns over the last 6 months and 344.96% over the last 12 months.