Superb Papers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 991.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in June 2022 up 991.31% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 43.03% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Superb Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

Superb Papers shares closed at 56.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 133.89% returns over the last 6 months and 234.82% over the last 12 months.