Superb Papers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 124.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 124.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 74.46% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Superb Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Superb Papers shares closed at 25.55 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)