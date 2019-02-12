Superb Papers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 34.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superb Papers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2018 down 34.87% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 423.22% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 340% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
Superb Papers shares closed at 16.50 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.91% returns over the last 6 months and -44.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Superb Papers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.44
|0.45
|0.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.44
|0.45
|0.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.32
|0.30
|0.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.05
|-0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.21
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.08
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.07
|0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.07
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.07
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.07
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.07
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|5.44
|5.44
|5.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.13
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.13
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.13
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.13
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited