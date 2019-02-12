Superb Papers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 34.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2018 down 34.87% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 423.22% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 340% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Superb Papers shares closed at 16.50 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -44.91% returns over the last 6 months and -44.07% over the last 12 months.