Super Tannery Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.82 crore in September 2021 up 5.16% from Rs. 54.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021 up 63.86% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021 down 5.88% from Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2020.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.

Super Tannery shares closed at 5.03 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)