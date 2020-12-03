Super Tannery Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 54.99 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.99 crore in September 2020 up 9.18% from Rs. 50.36 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2020 down 44.93% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in September 2020 down 11.54% from Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2019.

Super Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2019.

Super Tannery shares closed at 2.88 on December 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 30.32% returns over the last 6 months and 27.43% over the last 12 months.