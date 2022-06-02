 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Super Tannery Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.86 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Tannery are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.86 crore in March 2022 down 5.66% from Rs. 66.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 down 65.23% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022 down 26.27% from Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2021.

Super Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2021.

Super Tannery shares closed at 7.14 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.71% returns over the last 6 months and 83.55% over the last 12 months.

Super Tannery
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.40 43.82 63.49
Other Operating Income 5.46 1.57 3.14
Total Income From Operations 62.86 45.39 66.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.61 33.23 21.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 2.27 7.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.55 -3.51 13.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.43 2.02 2.88
Depreciation 1.70 1.71 1.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.72 7.69 14.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.85 1.98 5.04
Other Income 0.68 0.25 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.52 2.23 5.60
Interest 1.04 1.32 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.48 0.91 3.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.48 0.91 3.59
Tax 1.46 0.25 0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.02 0.67 2.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.02 0.67 2.93
Equity Share Capital 10.80 10.80 10.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 0.06 0.27
Diluted EPS 0.09 0.06 0.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.09 0.06 0.27
Diluted EPS 0.09 0.06 0.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Super Tannery
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.