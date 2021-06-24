Super Tannery Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.63 crore, up 46.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.63 crore in March 2021 up 46.72% from Rs. 45.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2021 up 133.79% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2021 up 80.15% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2020.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2020.

Super Tannery shares closed at 7.29 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 145.45% returns over the last 6 months and 139.80% over the last 12 months.