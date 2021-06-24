MARKET NEWS

Super Tannery Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.63 crore, up 46.72% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Tannery are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.63 crore in March 2021 up 46.72% from Rs. 45.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2021 up 133.79% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.08 crore in March 2021 up 80.15% from Rs. 3.93 crore in March 2020.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2020.

Super Tannery shares closed at 7.29 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 145.45% returns over the last 6 months and 139.80% over the last 12 months.

Super Tannery
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations63.4947.7745.41
Other Operating Income3.141.90--
Total Income From Operations66.6349.6645.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.5945.5539.42
Purchase of Traded Goods7.763.001.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.43-11.91-11.72
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.881.951.89
Depreciation1.481.421.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.437.9710.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.041.682.05
Other Income0.550.220.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.601.892.48
Interest2.010.781.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.591.120.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.591.120.60
Tax0.650.33-0.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.930.781.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.930.781.26
Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.270.070.12
Diluted EPS0.270.070.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.270.070.12
Diluted EPS0.270.070.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Super Tannery
first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:00 pm

