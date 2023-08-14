Super Tannery Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.06 crore, down 10.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.06 crore in June 2023 down 10.75% from Rs. 54.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2023 up 19.83% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2023 up 2.41% from Rs. 4.15 crore in June 2022.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

Super Tannery shares closed at 7.42 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.23% returns over the last 6 months and 6.61% over the last 12 months.