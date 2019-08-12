Super Tannery Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.03 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.03 crore in June 2019 down 4.3% from Rs. 43.92 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2019 down 14.28% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in June 2019 up 7.02% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2018.

Super Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2018.

Super Tannery shares closed at 1.85 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.92% returns over the last 6 months and -57.95% over the last 12 months.