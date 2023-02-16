Super Tannery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 45.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.