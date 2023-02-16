Super Tannery Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.11 crore in December 2022 up 10.4% from Rs. 45.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in December 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Super Tannery shares closed at 6.98 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.29% returns over the last 6 months and 26.22% over the last 12 months.