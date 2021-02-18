Super Tannery Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.66 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.66 crore in December 2020 up 11.51% from Rs. 44.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020 down 40.24% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020 down 14.69% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2019.

Super Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2019.

Super Tannery shares closed at 3.14 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.18% returns over the last 6 months and 34.76% over the last 12 months.