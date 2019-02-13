Super Tannery Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.63 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.63 crore in December 2018 down 16.86% from Rs. 58.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2018 down 34.56% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2018 down 17.21% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2017.

Super Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Super Tannery shares closed at 2.73 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.53% returns over the last 6 months and -62.76% over the last 12 months.