Super Tannery Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.20 crore, up 8.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.20 crore in September 2022 up 8.54% from Rs. 58.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 86.91% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2022 up 24.73% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2021.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Super Tannery shares closed at 6.96 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.57% returns over the last 6 months and 32.82% over the last 12 months.