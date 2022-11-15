English
    Super Tannery Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.20 crore, up 8.54% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Super Tannery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.20 crore in September 2022 up 8.54% from Rs. 58.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2022 up 86.91% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in September 2022 up 24.73% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2021.

    Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

    Super Tannery shares closed at 6.96 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.57% returns over the last 6 months and 32.82% over the last 12 months.

    Super Tannery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.2054.2858.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.2054.2858.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.1035.2932.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.453.844.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-1.624.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.672.402.62
    Depreciation1.571.681.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.9310.4810.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.412.211.90
    Other Income0.550.280.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.972.492.29
    Interest0.821.050.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.151.441.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.151.441.63
    Tax-0.030.420.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.171.021.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.171.021.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00--0.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.171.021.16
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.200.090.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.090.11
    Diluted EPS0.200.090.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022