Super Tannery Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.11 crore, down 8.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.11 crore in March 2023 down 8.76% from Rs. 63.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 up 34.62% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Super Tannery shares closed at 7.37 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.55% returns over the last 6 months and 19.64% over the last 12 months.