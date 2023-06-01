English
    Super Tannery Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.11 crore, down 8.76% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Super Tannery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.11 crore in March 2023 down 8.76% from Rs. 63.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 up 34.62% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in March 2023 up 7.68% from Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022.

    Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

    Super Tannery shares closed at 7.26 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months and 1.68% over the last 12 months.

    Super Tannery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.1151.0263.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.1151.0263.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.4623.6438.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.795.601.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.374.124.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.993.642.53
    Depreciation1.891.541.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.7510.0912.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.872.402.23
    Other Income1.410.201.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.282.604.03
    Interest1.461.141.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.821.462.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.821.462.99
    Tax0.750.381.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.061.081.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.061.081.53
    Minority Interest-0.020.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.051.081.52
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.100.14
    Diluted EPS0.190.100.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.100.14
    Diluted EPS0.190.100.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Super Tannery
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:44 pm