Super Tannery Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.69 crore, down 3.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.69 crore in March 2022 down 3.73% from Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 down 49.72% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in March 2022 down 19.97% from Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2021.

Super Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2021.

Super Tannery shares closed at 7.14 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.71% returns over the last 6 months and 83.55% over the last 12 months.