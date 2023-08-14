English
    Super Tannery Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.77 crore, down 11.99% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Super Tannery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.77 crore in June 2023 down 11.99% from Rs. 54.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 up 12.34% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2023 up 1.44% from Rs. 4.17 crore in June 2022.

    Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

    Super Tannery shares closed at 7.42 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.23% returns over the last 6 months and 6.61% over the last 12 months.

    Super Tannery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.7758.1154.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.7758.1154.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.9126.4635.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.545.793.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.225.37-1.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.643.992.40
    Depreciation1.721.891.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9911.7510.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.192.872.21
    Other Income0.331.410.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.514.282.49
    Interest0.951.461.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.562.821.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.562.821.44
    Tax0.420.750.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.142.061.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.142.061.02
    Minority Interest---0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.142.051.02
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.190.09
    Diluted EPS0.110.190.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.190.09
    Diluted EPS0.110.190.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 01:44 pm

