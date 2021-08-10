Super Tannery Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.70 crore, up 176.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.70 crore in June 2021 up 176.67% from Rs. 20.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2021 up 39.8% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Super Tannery shares closed at 6.22 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 103.93% returns over the last 6 months and 150.81% over the last 12 months.