Super Tannery Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 43.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 62.74% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.