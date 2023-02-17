Super Tannery Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 43.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 62.74% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.

Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Super Tannery shares closed at 6.92 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 18.49% over the last 12 months.