English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Super Tannery Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Super Tannery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.02 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 43.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 62.74% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2022 up 5.08% from Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2021.

    Super Tannery EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

    Super Tannery shares closed at 6.92 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 18.49% over the last 12 months.

    Super Tannery
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.0263.2043.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.0263.2043.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.6440.1034.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.604.451.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.120.06-6.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.642.672.07
    Depreciation1.541.571.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.0911.937.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.402.412.13
    Other Income0.200.550.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.602.972.23
    Interest1.140.821.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.462.150.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.462.150.91
    Tax0.38-0.030.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.082.170.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.082.170.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.082.170.66
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.200.06
    Diluted EPS0.100.200.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.200.06
    Diluted EPS0.100.200.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Super Tannery
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am