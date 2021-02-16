Super Tannery Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.36 crore, up 41.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.36 crore in December 2020 up 41.21% from Rs. 34.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020 down 35.45% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2020 down 12.92% from Rs. 3.87 crore in December 2019.

Super Tannery EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2019.

Super Tannery shares closed at 3.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)