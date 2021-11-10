Super Spinning Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore, up 100.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.10 crore in September 2021 up 100.77% from Rs. 12.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2021 up 62.32% from Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021 up 436% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020.

Super Spinning shares closed at 13.70 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 128.33% returns over the last 6 months and 308.96% over the last 12 months.