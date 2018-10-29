Super Spinning Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore, down 12.83% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore in September 2018 down 12.83% from Rs. 68.75 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2018 up 70.17% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2018 up 101.29% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2017.
Super Spinning shares closed at 5.90 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.79% returns over the last 6 months and -61.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Super Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.93
|45.21
|68.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.93
|45.21
|68.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.05
|27.62
|43.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.95
|0.73
|-0.97
|Power & Fuel
|5.82
|6.96
|10.22
|Employees Cost
|8.34
|8.19
|9.74
|Depreciation
|1.01
|1.01
|1.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.76
|4.28
|6.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.00
|-3.58
|-1.64
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.25
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.11
|-3.33
|0.07
|Interest
|3.14
|3.26
|3.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-6.59
|-3.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.20
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|-6.78
|-3.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.03
|-6.78
|-3.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.03
|-6.78
|-3.44
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-1.23
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-1.23
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-1.23
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-1.23
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited