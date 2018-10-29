Super Spinning Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore, down 12.83% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 59.93 crore in September 2018 down 12.83% from Rs. 68.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2018 up 70.17% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2018 up 101.29% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2017.

Super Spinning shares closed at 5.90 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.79% returns over the last 6 months and -61.56% over the last 12 months.