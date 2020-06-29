Super Spinning Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, down 51.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in March 2020 down 51.53% from Rs. 51.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 up 67.97% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 95.95% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2019.

Super Spinning shares closed at 5.45 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.71% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.