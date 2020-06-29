Super Spinning Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, down 51.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in March 2020 down 51.53% from Rs. 51.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2020 up 67.97% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 95.95% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2019.
Super Spinning shares closed at 5.45 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.71% returns over the last 6 months and 2.83% over the last 12 months.
|Super Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.83
|42.08
|51.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.83
|42.08
|51.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.74
|23.98
|41.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.60
|2.51
|-4.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|6.97
|Employees Cost
|4.77
|5.93
|8.02
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.97
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.07
|9.74
|4.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-1.03
|-6.98
|Other Income
|1.22
|1.06
|2.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|0.03
|-4.45
|Interest
|1.79
|2.18
|3.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.85
|-2.16
|-7.75
|Exceptional Items
|-0.13
|-3.62
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.98
|-5.77
|-7.75
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.98
|-5.77
|-7.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-1.56
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.98
|-5.77
|-9.32
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.05
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-1.05
|-1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-1.05
|-1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-1.05
|-1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:31 am