Super Spinning Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.23 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.23 crore in March 2019 down 12.5% from Rs. 58.55 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2019 down 37.8% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2019 down 46.61% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2018.
Super Spinning shares closed at 6.40 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.91% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Super Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.23
|51.76
|58.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.23
|51.76
|58.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.83
|39.80
|35.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.11
|-7.13
|2.33
|Power & Fuel
|6.97
|6.03
|9.62
|Employees Cost
|8.02
|8.60
|8.12
|Depreciation
|0.99
|1.09
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.51
|5.45
|5.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.98
|-2.08
|-3.87
|Other Income
|2.53
|6.13
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.45
|4.05
|-3.50
|Interest
|3.30
|2.96
|3.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.75
|1.10
|-6.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.75
|1.10
|-6.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.75
|1.10
|-6.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.56
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.32
|1.10
|-6.76
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|0.20
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|0.20
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|0.20
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|0.20
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited