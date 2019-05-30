Super Spinning Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.23 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.23 crore in March 2019 down 12.5% from Rs. 58.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2019 down 37.8% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2019 down 46.61% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2018.

Super Spinning shares closed at 6.40 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.91% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.