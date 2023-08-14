Super Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore, down 61.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore in June 2023 down 61.24% from Rs. 25.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 up 42.93% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2023 down 148.35% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022.

Super Spinning shares closed at 8.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.