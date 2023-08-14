English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Super Spinning Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore, down 61.24% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore in June 2023 down 61.24% from Rs. 25.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2023 up 42.93% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2023 down 148.35% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022.

    Super Spinning shares closed at 8.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.62% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.

    Super Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.8617.5225.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.8617.5225.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--14.0323.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.60-0.31-4.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.452.052.62
    Depreciation0.410.610.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.133.344.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.73-2.19-1.47
    Other Income0.050.080.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.67-2.12-1.45
    Interest0.930.900.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.61-3.02-2.14
    Exceptional Items2.39-5.46--
    P/L Before Tax-1.22-8.47-2.14
    Tax---0.66--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.22-7.81-2.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.22-7.81-2.14
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-1.42-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.22-1.42-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-1.42-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.22-1.42-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Super Spinning #Super Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!