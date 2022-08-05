 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Super Spinning Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.44 crore, up 55.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.44 crore in June 2022 up 55.13% from Rs. 16.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022 down 377.9% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 164.08% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2021.

Super Spinning shares closed at 9.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.02% over the last 12 months.

Super Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.44 24.57 16.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.44 24.57 16.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.64 19.22 12.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.31 -3.54 -2.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.62 2.18 1.49
Depreciation 0.54 0.70 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.43 5.47 3.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.47 0.56 0.62
Other Income 0.02 0.07 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.45 0.63 0.64
Interest 0.69 0.81 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.14 -0.18 -0.49
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 0.04
P/L Before Tax -2.14 -0.18 -0.45
Tax -- -3.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.14 2.82 -0.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.14 2.82 -0.45
Equity Share Capital 5.50 5.50 5.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 0.51 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.39 0.51 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 0.51 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.39 0.51 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:40 pm
