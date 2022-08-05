Super Spinning Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.44 crore, up 55.13% Y-o-Y
August 05, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.44 crore in June 2022 up 55.13% from Rs. 16.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022 down 377.9% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 164.08% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2021.
Super Spinning shares closed at 9.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.02% over the last 12 months.
|Super Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.44
|24.57
|16.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.44
|24.57
|16.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.64
|19.22
|12.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.31
|-3.54
|-2.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.62
|2.18
|1.49
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.70
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.43
|5.47
|3.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.47
|0.56
|0.62
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|0.63
|0.64
|Interest
|0.69
|0.81
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.14
|-0.18
|-0.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.14
|-0.18
|-0.45
|Tax
|--
|-3.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.14
|2.82
|-0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.14
|2.82
|-0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.51
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.51
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.51
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.51
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited