Super Spinning Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.44 crore, up 55.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.44 crore in June 2022 up 55.13% from Rs. 16.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022 down 377.9% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022 down 164.08% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2021.

Super Spinning shares closed at 9.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.00% returns over the last 6 months and -31.02% over the last 12 months.