Super Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore, down 35.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore in December 2022 down 35.45% from Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2022 down 671.96% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2022 down 165.37% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

Super Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.67 24.93 27.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.67 24.93 27.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.55 19.25 15.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.70 1.50 0.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.10 2.10 2.70
Depreciation 0.61 0.58 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.35 4.29 3.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.64 -2.80 3.80
Other Income 0.01 0.06 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.63 -2.74 3.92
Interest 0.93 0.76 0.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.56 -3.50 2.95
Exceptional Items 0.35 0.22 3.79
P/L Before Tax -4.21 -3.28 6.75
Tax 2.12 -- 5.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.33 -3.28 1.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.33 -3.28 1.11
Equity Share Capital 5.50 5.50 5.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.15 -0.60 0.20
Diluted EPS -1.15 -0.60 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.15 -0.60 0.20
Diluted EPS -1.15 -0.60 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited