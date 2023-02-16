Super Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore, down 35.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore in December 2022 down 35.45% from Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2022 down 671.96% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2022 down 165.37% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

Super Spinning shares closed at 7.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -47.84% over the last 12 months.