    Super Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore, down 35.45% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore in December 2022 down 35.45% from Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2022 down 671.96% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2022 down 165.37% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.

    Super Spinning shares closed at 7.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -47.84% over the last 12 months.

    Super Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6724.9327.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6724.9327.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.5519.2515.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.701.500.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.102.102.70
    Depreciation0.610.580.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.354.293.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.64-2.803.80
    Other Income0.010.060.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.63-2.743.92
    Interest0.930.760.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.56-3.502.95
    Exceptional Items0.350.223.79
    P/L Before Tax-4.21-3.286.75
    Tax2.12--5.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.33-3.281.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.33-3.281.11
    Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.15-0.600.20
    Diluted EPS-1.15-0.600.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.15-0.600.20
    Diluted EPS-1.15-0.600.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Super Spinning #Super Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am