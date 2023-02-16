Super Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore, down 35.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.67 crore in December 2022 down 35.45% from Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2022 down 671.96% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2022 down 165.37% from Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2021.
Super Spinning shares closed at 7.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and -47.84% over the last 12 months.
|Super Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.67
|24.93
|27.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.67
|24.93
|27.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.55
|19.25
|15.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.70
|1.50
|0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.10
|2.10
|2.70
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.58
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.35
|4.29
|3.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.64
|-2.80
|3.80
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.63
|-2.74
|3.92
|Interest
|0.93
|0.76
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.56
|-3.50
|2.95
|Exceptional Items
|0.35
|0.22
|3.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.21
|-3.28
|6.75
|Tax
|2.12
|--
|5.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.33
|-3.28
|1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.33
|-3.28
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-0.60
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-0.60
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.15
|-0.60
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-1.15
|-0.60
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited