Super Sales Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.85 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.85 crore in September 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 110.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2022 down 37.92% from Rs. 15.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2022 down 48.73% from Rs. 27.27 crore in September 2021.

Super Sales EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 50.29 in September 2021.

