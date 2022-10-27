 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Super Sales Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.85 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Sales India are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.85 crore in September 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 110.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2022 down 37.92% from Rs. 15.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2022 down 48.73% from Rs. 27.27 crore in September 2021.

Super Sales EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 50.29 in September 2021.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)

Super Sales India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.85 125.01 110.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.85 125.01 110.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.16 73.12 56.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.53 3.23 0.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.98 10.64 9.54
Depreciation 4.75 4.31 4.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.74 20.27 17.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.69 13.45 21.58
Other Income 2.54 2.56 1.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.23 16.00 23.04
Interest 0.68 1.46 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.54 14.54 21.67
Exceptional Items 4.20 -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.75 14.54 21.67
Tax 3.16 4.10 6.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.59 10.44 15.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.59 10.44 15.45
Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.22 33.98 50.29
Diluted EPS 31.22 33.98 50.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.22 33.98 50.29
Diluted EPS 31.22 33.98 50.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Super Sales #Super Sales India #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.