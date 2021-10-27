Super Sales Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.49 crore, up 68.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.49 crore in September 2021 up 68.64% from Rs. 65.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.45 crore in September 2021 up 613.12% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.27 crore in September 2021 up 182.59% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2020.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 50.29 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.05 in September 2020.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)