Super Sales Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.52 crore, down 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.52 crore in September 2020 down 11.28% from Rs. 73.85 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2020 down 59.53% from Rs. 5.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2020 down 21.67% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2019.

Super Sales EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 17.43 in September 2019.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)