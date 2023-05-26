Super Sales Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.55 crore, down 23.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.55 crore in March 2023 down 23.66% from Rs. 126.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2023 down 65.06% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2023 down 56.98% from Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2022.

Super Sales EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 48.63 in March 2022.

