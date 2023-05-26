English
    Super Sales Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.55 crore, down 23.66% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Sales India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.55 crore in March 2023 down 23.66% from Rs. 126.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2023 down 65.06% from Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2023 down 56.98% from Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2022.

    Super Sales EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 48.63 in March 2022.

    Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)

    Super Sales India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.5571.38126.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.5571.38126.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.2645.0273.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.30-4.73-3.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.288.9311.33
    Depreciation5.114.954.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6014.6925.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.602.5215.18
    Other Income0.431.403.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.033.9218.95
    Interest1.450.731.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.593.1917.29
    Exceptional Items----2.02
    P/L Before Tax3.593.1919.31
    Tax-1.630.074.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.223.1214.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.223.1214.94
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9910.1648.63
    Diluted EPS16.9910.1648.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.9910.1648.63
    Diluted EPS16.9910.1648.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:16 pm