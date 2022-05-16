 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Super Sales Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.47 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Sales India are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.47 crore in March 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 92.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2022 up 103.69% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.57 crore in March 2022 up 28.17% from Rs. 18.39 crore in March 2021.

Super Sales EPS has increased to Rs. 48.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.88 in March 2021.

Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)

Super Sales India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.47 109.00 92.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.47 109.00 92.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.40 62.09 48.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.37 -3.98 -1.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.33 10.43 9.25
Depreciation 4.62 4.46 4.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.31 20.41 19.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.18 15.59 13.30
Other Income 3.77 1.36 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.95 16.95 13.81
Interest 1.67 1.15 1.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.29 15.80 12.09
Exceptional Items 2.02 -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.31 15.80 12.09
Tax 4.37 4.40 4.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.94 11.40 7.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.94 11.40 7.33
Equity Share Capital 3.07 3.07 3.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.63 37.11 23.88
Diluted EPS 48.63 37.11 23.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.63 37.11 23.88
Diluted EPS 48.63 37.11 23.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 08:55 am
